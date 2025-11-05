Georgia vs Mississippi State Updated Betting Odds - Latest Movement Favors Georgia
An updated look at the betting odds for the matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
After a close finish against the Florida Gators in week 10, the Georgia Bulldogs have turned their attention to their next opponents for the 2025 college football season. This week, the Dawgs are set to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs, as they gear up for a trip to Starkville, Mississippi.
Georgia and Mississippi State have played each other just 27 times before, and the series has been significantly controlled by Georgia up to this point. The Dawgs hold a record of 21-6, and are currently on a five-game win streak against the State.
Both teams are heading into this matchup fresh off one-score wins against conference opponents. The Bulldogs (of Georgia) turned in a 24-20 victory over the Florida Gators in Jacksonville. The Bulldogs (of Mississippi State) overcame a 14-point deficit to defeat the Arkansas Razorbacks by a score of 38-35. The Razorbacks had 18 total penalties for nearly 200 yards in their loss to Mississippi State.
Georgia came in at No. 5 in the college football playoff rankings Tuesday evening. It has them in a firm position to make the playoffs for the second year in a row, as long as they take care of business the rest of the way. That starts with Mississippi State this weekend.
For Mississippi State, a win over Georgia would mark back-to-back conference wins, a feat that the team has not accomplished since the 2022 season when the Bulldogs defeated Texas A&M and Arkansas in consecutive weeks.
Georgia Bulldogs vs Mississippi State Bulldogs Betting Line
Despite the two teams having vastly different rankings and records this season, the game is not expected to be a blowout. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Georgia is currently an 8.5-point favorite over Mississippi State. The line initially opened at 7.5.
The modest line for the Dawgs is likely due to a couple of factors. First, the Bulldogs (of Georgia) have seemingly found ways all season to remain in close matchups against SEC opponents and have only defeated one conference opponent by more than 10 points this season.
The second reason is that the SEC as a whole has seen a shrinking of margins between teams this season. While some teams are certainly better than others, results all across the conference have been surprisingly close.
While betting lines are not an indicator as to who will win and do not always accurately predict how matchups will conclude, Georgia and Mississippi State's current odds suggest that Saturday in Starkville will be another tight matchup for the Dawgs.