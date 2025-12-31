Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Colbie Young is expected to return from injury for the Dawgs’ matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels. Young was listed as probable on the injury report on Monday but has since been removed, so it looks like he is a ful go for the Bulldogs.

The Georgia Bulldogs are gearing up to take on the Ole Miss Rebels in the Allstate Sugar Bowl as a part of the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. This game will be a rematch of a regular season contest that took place earlier this year.

With such an important matchup looming for the Dawgs, the team will need as many players as possible to be healthy in order to secure a victory and move one step closer to another national title appearance. Which is what makes the latest roster news so promising.

According to reports, Bulldogs wide receiver Colbie Young is expected to play in Thursday’s contest after missing the majority of the season with a leg injury. Young, suffered the injury during Georgia’s first contest against the Rebels, and was presumed to miss the remainder of the 2025 season. However, it appears that the wide receiver’s recovery has progressed quicker than expected.

In the months leading up to his return, Young had hinted at a potential return on social media, however, reports of this were never officially confirmed. Now, with kickoff so close, it appears that the wide receiver is officially set to make his return.

Colbie Young’s Impact on The Georgia Bulldog’s Passing Attack

Sep 6, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Colbie Young (8) dives after a catch against the Austin Peay Governors in the third quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Before his injury, Young was one of the Bulldogs’ go-to targets in the passing game and hauled in 23 receptions for 336 yards and a touchdown. His ability to stress defenses at the “X” receiver position was extremely valuable to the Bulldogs’ offense and his absence was greatly felt following his injury.

Now that th pass catcher is expected to return, the Dawgs will have another massive weapon on the perimeter that could cause massive issues for the Rebels’ defense. In their first matchup, the Bulldogs scored points on every drive and were never forced to punt.

While it is unclear as to what capacity Young will be available, the prospect that the highly talented wide receiver is returning to the Bulldogs lineup at the most crucial time of the season is excellent news for Georgia fans.

Georgia and Ole Miss will face off in the Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Louisiana on Thursday, January 1st. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET and coverage will be made available on ESPN.