Georgia Coach Kirby Smart Comments on Jaden Rashada Lawsuit vs Billy Napier
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has commented about the Lawsuit between QB, Jaden Rashada and Florida head coach Billy Napier as well as mega booster Hugh Hathcock.
Former Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada transferred to the University of Georgia last month. Rashada, a formerly highly touted recruit originally enrolled at the Univeristy of Florida before getting out of his national letter of intent with the Gators and head coach Billy Napier and ultimately leaving Gainesville for the Arizona State Sun Devils. Now, after a year at ASU, Rashada is a Bulldog.
He's a Bulldog that last week filed a lawsuit against Florida head Billy Napier and Florida mega booster Hugh Hathcock. Reports indicate that Florida promised Rashada a four-year contract worth $13.85 million. Rashada is reportedly suing on counts of fraudulent misrepresentation, fraudulent inducement, aiding and abetting fraud, civil conspiracy to commit fraud, negligent misrepresentations, tortious interference, aiding and abetting tortious interference and vicarious liability.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has commented on the lawsuit, saying, "A sign of the Times? That's outside of my bubble, and I worry about what's in my bubble." He would go on to mention that he was notified of the lawsuit on May 20th, the day before it was filed.
Napier commented on the situation at hand as well:
“I think it’s important for everybody to understand that I can’t comment due to the litigation, but I do have confidence in our legal team. I am comfortable with my actions, and I’m thankful for the University’s support,”he told reporters. “We’re going to keep it at that and let the process take its course.”
