Georgia Commit Jontavious Wyman Flips to Miami Hurricanes
Georgia defensive back commit, Jontavious Wyman has flipped his commitment from the Bulldogs to the Miami Hurricanes.
Former Georgia cornerback and Jonesboro High School 4-star prospect Jontavious Wyman has officially flipped his commitment to the Miami Hurricanes per reports.
Wyman originally committed to the Georgia Bulldogs back in July of 2024 prior to his junior season with Jonesboro. Now, the 4-star prospect is a Miami Hurricane commit.
Georgia now has just one defensive back committed in the class of 2026. Safety Zech Fort is the lone 2026 commit. Georgia now has just five commits in the 2026 class.
Wyman had been one of the longest standing commits in the 2026 class. At the time of his orginal commitment to Georgia, he joined then Georgia commit, Jared Curtis in the class. Curtis eventually de-committed but is set to choose between Georgia and Oregon on May 5th.
The Bulldogs are in the midst of spring practice and have been hosting a plethora of targets on campus during them. Wyman's flip to Miami certainly puts them in a bit more of a pressurized position here int he 2026 class.
Here are notes from July 27th when Wyman committed:
Wyman out of Jonesboro High School in the state of Georgia is rated as the 154th-best player in the country, 12th-best defensive back, and the 19th-best player in the state of Georgia for the 2026 class, according to 247 sports composite rankings. Wyman received an offer from Georgia earlier this year along with a long list of other power four programs.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Recruiting Commits:
- Zech Fort, S
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Seven Cloud, DL
