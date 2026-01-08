Georgia Defensive Back Adrian Maddox Enters the Transfer Portal

Georgia defensive back Adrian Maddox has entered the transfer portal.

The Georgia Bulldogs 2025 college football season has officially come to a close following the Dawgs‘ loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in the Sugar Bowl. A bit of an unexpected end to the season, but things aren't slowing down for the Bulldogs, as the NCAA transfer portal is officially open.

The Georgia Bulldogs have already had a list of players enter the portal and another one just joined the list. Defensive back Adrian Maddox has entered the portal.

Maddox transfered in from UAB last offseason and spent his senior season with the Dawgs. He played in four games and logged for tackles during his time in Athens as a reserve safety.

The portal opened on Jan. 2 to Jan. 16. This will be the only portal window of the year as there is no longer a spring transfer portal window, so this is the only time players have to make a change if they would like to do so.

Georgia found some big-time contributors in the transfer portal this past year. Wide receiver Zachariah Branch was the most famous example from last year's class and the Dawgs will be trying to find a few more big time contributors in the portal as well.

Transfer portal entries following a college football season have become something to be expected for college spirals programs, with Georgia being no different. While seeing players leave and go elsewhere can be frustrating, it has become the norm for college football programs all across the country.

Georgia players will also begin announcing their decisions for the NFL. Of course there are players who no longer have anymore eligibility left, but other guys on the roster have a very big decision to make over the next few weeks. Who Georgia gets back from this year's roster and who they lose will play a role in who they decide to try and get from the transfer portal.

As the Bulldogs’ offseason continues, the Dawgs will look to retain as many players as possible, while simultaneously adding to its own roster by way of the portal. Stay tuned for more updates regarding Georgia’s offseason moves from Bulldogs on SI.

Georgia Football Transfer Portal Tracker:

Apr 12, 2025; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver London Humphreys (16) runs against defensive back Adrian Maddox (14) during the Georgia Spring game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Departures:

Daniel Harris, DB

Roderick Robinson, RB

Jordan Thomas, DL (Committed to South Carolina)

Nyier Daniels, OL

Kris Jones, LB

Jaden Harris, S (Committed to Kansas)

Bo Hughley, OL

Joenel Aguero, S

Ondre Evans, DB (Committed to NC State)

Adrian Maddox, S

Additions:

Khalil Barnes, S (Clemson)

Isiah Canion, WR (Georgia Tech)

Braylon Conley, CB (USC)

Amaris Williams, EDGE (Auburn)

*All additions and departures from the NCAA transfer portal for Georgia will be listed in this article. As players announce their decisions, this article will be continuously updated to ensure its accuracy.*