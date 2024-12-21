Georgia Defensive Player in Transfer Portal To Visit With SEC School
A Georgia Bulldogs defender in the transfer portal is reportedly visiting another school inside the SEC.
The NCAA transfer portal has been active over the last couple of weeks, and numerous players have begun fielding offers, receiving calls, and scheduling visits as they begin their search for a new team. One of those players who is partaking in this process is Georgia Bulldog Sam M'Pemba, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month.
M'Pemba spent the last two seasons as a reserve piece on defense for the Dawgs and never found a path to being a familiar face on defense during his time in Athens. In two seasons, he had six tackles and played in 15 total games, which likely resulted in his decision to enter the portal.
Now that M'Pemba is in the portal, he has begun receiving loads of attention from other schools within the SEC. Including the Texas A&M Aggies, who M'Pemba is reportedly expected to be visiting with. While losing highly recruited players always hurts, the Bulldog's decision to transfer to another school within the SEC could provide an extra sting for Georgia fans.
Georgia Football Transfer Portal List:
- Julian Humphrey, DB
- Michael Jackson III, WR
- Jamaal Jarrett, DL
- Justyn Rhett, DB
- Sam M'Pemba, Edge
