Georgia DL Reveals Bulldogs' Mindset: Keeping Emotion Out of Rivalry vs Florida
Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Hall reveals that the Dawgs are not becoming emotionally involved ahead of their matchup with the Florida Gators.
The Georgia Bulldogs are just days away from one of their most hated rivalries, as they gear up for their annual trip to Jacksonville to take on the Florida Gators. This will be the 103rd all-time meeting between these two programs in a series that Georgia leads 56-44-2.
With such a major rivalry looming, emotional moments in the game certainly become a possibility. However, the Bulldogs are looking to leave emotions out of their approach for this year's contest.
During a media presser earlier this week, Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Hall revealed that he and the rest of the Dawgs staff were not involving emotions during their preperations for the game.
Hall, a Jacksonville, Florida native, has a unique understanding of the rivalry and noted that his family would often attend tailgates ahead of the game.
"It's another game in the book for me. I don't feel like adding personal emotion to it would make a difference," said Hall. The Bulldogs' defensive lineman also revealed that this offseason, Georgia coaches showed players a video from famed basketball coach Gregg Popovich to help keep things in perspective.
"We put up a video in the D-line room every fall camp of Gregg Popovich. He says, 'If plumbers don't do their job, they don't get any work.' As players, you don't need a pep talk to go out there and play. It's your job," said Hall. "This is my job and I love it, so I go out there and play as hard as possible every time I can."
Georgia's Recent History Against the Florida Gators
Hall, along with many other Bulldogs, has been on the winning side of a handful of Georgia-Florida matchups. Under Kirby Smart, the Bulldogs are 7-2 against the Gators and are currently on a four-game winning streak.
With a win on Saturday, Georgia will have rattled off five consecutive victories over Florida, a feat they have not accomplished in more than 40 years, when they won six consecutive games from 1978-1983.
As the kickoff for this year's contest approaches, the Bulldogs will look to maintain their even keel in their efforts to handle a challenging opponent, such as the Gators. Georgia and Florida's annual rivalry matchup is set to begin at approximately 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ABC.