ABC Announces Broadcast Crew for Georgia Bulldogs Matchup With the Florida Gators
ABC has announced which broadcasting crew will be calling the Georgia Bulldogs matchup against the Florida Gators.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators are gearing up for their annual rivalry matchup, as the two teams prepare to converge on Jacksonville, Florida, for another rendition of "The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party".
This year's contest will be the 103rd meeting between these two programs in a series that Georgia currently leads 56-44-2. The Bulldogs have won seven of the last eight meetings, and are currently on a four-game win streak against the Gators.
As the kickoff for the latest rendition of this storied rivalry draws near, more and more details surrounding the game have been made available. One of the most recent revelations made for this contest is which broadcast team will be calling the game.
This year, it will be ABC's Joe Tessitore who will be handling play-by-play responsibilities. Former Florida quarterback Jesse Palmer will be alongside him in the booth handling color commentary, and Katie George will be responsible for all sideline reporting.
An Added Wrinkle to the 2025 "World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party"
One of the biggest developments in this year's matchup involves the Florida Gators, who elected to dismiss Billy Napier from his head coaching duties just over a week ago. He was 0-3 against the Bulldogs during his tenure.
Napier was the Gators' primary play caller for the offense, which will present some interesting challenges for both schools. For Florida, interim head coach Billy Gonzalez is now responsible for developing a winning game plan against one of their biggest rivals.
Georgia will not be without challenges in this situation either. With Napier no longer set to call plays, previous tendencies and schemes scouted by the Bulldogs staff may be less accurate.
Although Napier's firing has created a unique dynamic for this matchup, the Bulldogs remain moderate favorites to win this year's contest. According to FanDuel, Georgia is slightly more than a touchdown favorite to win the game.
With a win, the Dawgs will have rattled off five straight victories over the Gators. A feat not accomplished by the team in more than 40 years. It would also improve Kirby Smart's record over the Gators to 8-2.
Georgia and Florida will kick off their latest rendition of "The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party" on Saturday, November 1st, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Coverage for this event will be made available by ABC.