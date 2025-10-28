Georgia vs Florida Predictions - Bulldogs Expected to Handle Gators
Georgia is predicted to handle the Florida Gators.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators are getting ready for their annual rivalry matchup in Jacksonville, Florida, this weekend. The Bulldogs come into this game with just one loss on the year, while the Gators sit at 3-4 and just recently fired head coach Billy Napier.
While their records are vastly different, Georgia is listed as just a 7.5-point favorite over the Gators, according to Fan Duel. Not only are the Bulldogs projected to win this matchup, but ESPN predicts the Bulldogs will handle business this weekend.
Georgia has a 79.7 percent chance to beat Florida, according to ESPN analytics. The Gators, on the other hand, have a 20.3 percent chance to win. Florida has losses to Texas A&M, USF, LSU and Miami this season, while Georgia's lone loss is to Alabama. It's a tale of two seasons heading into this matchup.
Georgia vs Florida Predictions
Coach Smart has had a lot of success against the Gators since he got to Georgia in 2016. However, the hisotry of this game indicates that whoever wins, will likely do so in dominant fashion.
Since 2010, there have only been five games that have been decided by just one possession. The most recent one was in 2019 when Georgia defeated Florida by a final score of 24-17. Outside of those games, this has been a matchup that one team typically handles.
Since Kirby Smart took over at Georgia in 2016, he has won seven out of nine matchups against the Gators. In those games, he has won by an average of 21 points. In his two losses, Florida has won by an average of 15 points. Even in last year's game, Florida took a lead going into halftime and Georgia ended up winning by 14 points.
So if Georgia does handle business like ESPN thinks they will, the Dawgs will likely walk out of Jacksonville with a massive win over the Gators.
This year, it will be ABC's Joe Tessitore handling play-by-play responsibilities. Former Florida quarterback Jesse Palmer will be alongside him in the booth handling color commentary, and Katie George will be responsible for all sideline reporting. Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM ET.
After Florida, Georgia will travel out to Starkville, Mississippi, to take on the Bulldogs and then will head back home to Athens for their final conference game against the Texas Longhorns.