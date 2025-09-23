Georgia Football 2026 Conference Schedule Released
The SEC has released Georgia football's 2026 schedule.
The SEC will be moving to a nine game conference schedule starting next year. The parameters of the schedule change include three permanent opponents for each team and the other six will be roated every single year. Thus meaning, each conference team will have played every conference team every two years. The three permanent opponents will also be reevaluated every four years.
Georgia's three permanent opponents were announced on Monday and they are the Florida Gators, the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Auburn Tigers. Keeping historic rivalries intact was a major priority when selecting these opponents.
However, for Georgia, that means they had to say goodbye to its rivalry against Tennessee and will no longer see Kentucky on an annual basis. A team they have played every single year dating back 1956.
With that said though, Georgia's entire conference schedule for the upcoming season has been announced. Here is who the Bulldogs will matchup against next year:
*This article will be updated when the SEC releases the official schedule at 7 PM ET*
Georgia Football 2026 Schedule:
- Auburn
- Florida
- at South Carolina
- Missouri
- Vanderbilt
- Oklahoma
- at Alabama
- at Arkansas
- at Ole miss
Georgia Football 2027 Schedule:
- at Auburn
- at Florida (Tampa)
- South Carolina
- LSU
- Miss State
- Tennessee
- at Kentucky
- at Texas A&M
- at Texas
For now, Georgia is also set to play Western Kentucky, Losuiville and Georgia Tech for their out of conference games. As fans have seen across college football though, many out of conference matchup shav been canceled due to scheduling changes. The Bulldogs were supposed to play UCLA to open the 2025 season but it was removed from the schedule.
