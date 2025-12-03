Pierre Dean Signs National Letter of Intent with Georgia Bulldogs

Early national signing week has officially begun and Georgia commits are starting to make their verbal commitments official. The latest to do so is defensive lineman Pierre Dean.

Dean is out of West Forsyth high school in the state of North Carolina. He is rated as a four-star prospect, the 98th-best player in the country, the 11th-best EDGE in the class and the sixth-best player in the state, according to composite rankings. Dean has been committed to Georgia since June of this year.

The South Carolina Gamecocks attempted to make a push for Dean, but ultimately, it was the Bulldogs who came out on top. Yet another highly touted line of scrimmage player that is set to join Georgia's roster and another player that will likely be very impactful on Georgia's roster when he gets on campus.

Georgia Football Commit Pierre Dean Makes it Official

UGAAA

Georgia has essentially had their 2026 recruiting class locked since before the season even started. The Bulldogs rattled off a long list of commitments during the summer when players were taking their official visits. They now are expected to finish with a little over 30 players in this year's recruiting class and are currently expected to finish with a top three class this cycle.

Early national signing day starts on Dec. 3 and will close on Dec. 5. The official signing day for the 2026 recruiting class is on Feb. 4, however, most players will have their decision made by the end of this week.

Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits

Lincoln Keyes, TE

Seven Cloud, DL

Zech Fort, S

Brady Marchese, WR

Jordan Smith, S

Justice Fitzpatrick, CB

Graham Houston, OL

Ryan Mosley, WR

Carter Luckie, DL

Zachary Lewis, OL

Zykie Helton, OL

Ekene Ogboko, OL

Caden Harris, CB

Harran Zeurikat, K

Wade Register, P

Khamari Brooks, Edge

Craig Dandridge, WR

Jae Lamar, RB

Chace Calicut, S

PJ Dean, DL

Kaiden Prothro, TE

Valdin Sone, DL

Preston Carey, DL

Brayden Fogle, TE

Tyriq Green, ATH

Nick Abrams, LB

Anthony Lonon Jr., DL

Elijah Littlejohn, LB

More from Bulldogs on SI: