Georgia Football Defensive Back Plans to Enter Transfer Portal
Georgia football defensive back Julian Humphrey plans to enter the transfer portal.
The Georgia Bulldogs are focused on playing the Texas Longhorns in the SEC championship game but some significant news hit on Sunday. The transfer portal is about to open up for college football players to enter their name into and defensive back Julian Humphrey has announced he plans to enter the portal.
Humphrey has played and started in multiple games for Georgia this season. However, over the last few games, Daniel Harris has been the main defensive back Georgia has played alongside Daylen Everette and it looks like Humphrey has already made his decision for the future.
Humphrey breifly entered the portal after last season and announced he was entering the portal after the Orange Bowl, but then deicded to come back to Georgia. Now it looks like he is headed to another program after this season.
Humphrey was parr of the 202 recruiting class for Georgia. He was rated as a four-star prospect and a top-100 player in the country. The Texas native was initially committed to Florida during his initial recruiting process but then decommitted and announced his pledge to the Bulldogs. He served as both a starting defensive back and reserve defensive back during his time in Athens.
