Georgia Football Depth Chart Check - Running Back
A look at Georgia's running back depth chart ahead of the 2025 college football season.
The 2024-2025 college football season came to a close Monday night as the Ohio State Buckeyes were crowned national champs. The Georgia Bulldogs are coming off of a season in which they had somewhat of a disappointing end to their season but still managed to win the SEC title in the midst of a very difficult regular season schedule. Now their focus is set on regrouping and getting ready for another run at the title.
Just like any team in college football, the Bulldogs will feature some new faces on both sides of the ball, and more specifically, new faces in starting roles. So let's take a look at Georgia's current depth chart at running back heading into the offseason.
Georgia Football Depth Chart - Running Back Room
RB1 - Nate Frazier
Frazier became the second guy right behind starter Trevor Etienne as a true freshman. At times he was even the first option while Etienne dealt with injuries. With Etienne off to the NFL though, it's now Frazier's room. He rushed for 671 yards on 133 attempts for eight touchdowns while averaging five yards per carry. Frazier provided a spark in the running back room and showcased why he was a borderline consensus five-star coming out of high school. There's a lot to be excited about for Georgia's future starting running back.
RB2 - Cash Jones
It might seem surprising to see Jones' name in at the two spot but one thing he has continued to prove is that he is a reliable and consistent option. Jones elected to return to Georgia for another season and he will be a crucial depth piece for the Dawgs, as he was in 2024. Jones serves as a big threat in the passing game and can tote the rock when asked to do so.
RB3 - Branson Robinson OR Roderick Robinson
Unfortunately for both Robinsons, they dealt with injuries for most of the 2024 season. B. Robinson saw playing time early in the season after coming back from a knee injury he suffered in 2023, but he suffered another injury midway through the year that kept him on the sidelines. R. Robinson returned to action in the final week of the regular season after dealing with turf toe, but that was the only game he played in. Georgia will hope to get both the Robinsons healthy for the spring and ahead of the 2025 season to add some more veteran experience into the lineup.
RB4 - Chauncey Bowens OR Dwight Phillips
Bowens saw some action this season as a true freshman. He finished the season with 16 carries for 58 yards. Carries were hard to come by for him with Frazier earning a role in the offense and Etienne and Jones ahead of him on the depth chart. There are still quite a few names ahead of him right now, but as Georgia fans know, depth can get depleted in a flash at running back, so Bowens certainly belongs in the mix.
As for Phillips, he saw some action this season as well and scored a touchdown against the Florida Gators. He world-class speed back and could very well find a role on offense this season given his mismatch abilities out of the backfield.
RB5 - Dillon Bell
Yes, you read that right, wide receiver Dillon Bell. In 2023, Bell saw action at running back when Georgia was dealing with injuries and he proved he can get the job done when asked to. Bell announced he is coming back for the 2025 season and his versatility on the football field will likely show up this upcoming season. He will need to be a leader in the receiving room, but don't be surprised if No. 86 is seen taking carries this season.
Freshman:
- Bo Walker, RB: Georgia native who spent his final high school season at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School.
