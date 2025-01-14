Every Former Georgia Bulldog Remaining in the NFL Playoffs
See which Georgia Bulldogs are still in the hunt to reach Super Bowl LIX.
The NFL Playoffs are in full swing, and the remaining teams are battling for a spot in Super Bowl LIX. But while just a handful of teams remain in the chase to reach the big game, there are still numerous former Georgia Bulldogs who are competing for a spot.
Given that every remaining team in the AFC conference contains at least one former Bulldog, the Georgia Bulldogs are guaranteed to have at least one player represented in Super Bowl LIX.This is the 24th consecutive season that the Dawgs will be represented in the big game and is one of the longest active streaks out of any college program.
With a guarantee that at least one former Dawg will play in Superbowl LIX, the only question that remains is which Bulldog will it be? Below is a full list of every Georgia Bulldog that remains in this year's NFL Playoffs.
Georgia Bulldogs Remaining in Playoffs (By Team)
Houston Texans:
- Kamari Lassiter, CB
Los Angeles Rams:
- Stetson Bennett, QB
- Matthew Stafford, QB
- Warren McClendon Jr., OL
- Derrion Kendrick, CB
Detroit Lions:
- Jake Fromm, QB
Kansas City Chiefs:
- Malik Herring, EDGE
- Mecole Hardman, WR
Baltimore Ravens:
- Nick Moore, LS
- Ben Cleveland, OL
- Roquan Smith, LB
Philadelphia Eagles:
- Jalen Carter, DL
- Lewis Cine, S
- Jordan Davis, DL
- Nakobe Dean, LB
- Kelee Ringo, CB
- Nolan Smith Jr., EDGE
Buffalo Bills:
- James Cook, RB
- Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, C
- Zion Logue, DL
Other Georgia News:
- Former Georgia Bulldog Roquan Smith Makes NFL History
- Noah Thomas Announces Commitment to Georgia Football
- Brock Bowers Concludes Historic Rookie Season With Las Vegas Raiders
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily