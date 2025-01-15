Georgia Linebacker Earns ESPN All-American Honors
See which Georgia Bulldog has been named to ESPN's All-American list for the 2024 College Football season.
The Georgia Bulldogs' 2024 season has sadly concluded, but the individual accolades for players are just now beginning to roll in. One of the latest Bulldog players to receive an honor is linebacker Jalon Walker, who was named to ESPN's All-American list for the 2024 college football season earlier this week.
Walker was an absolute game-wrecker for opposing offenses all season and was an "X-factor" for the Dawgs' defense all season. The Salisbury, North Carolina native led the team in sacks, tackles for loss fumble recoveries, and finished the season inside the Bulldogs' top five for total tackles. His incredible season not only earned him an All-American nod, but also helped him secure the Butkus Award. Making him just the third-ever Bulldog to earn the honor.
Following the conclusion of the 2024 season, Walker unsurprisingly announced that he would be declaring for the NFL draft. His numerous accolades and spectacular junior season have made him a heavy first-round selection favorite.
