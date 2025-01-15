Dawgs Daily

Georgia Linebacker Earns ESPN All-American Honors

See which Georgia Bulldog has been named to ESPN's All-American list for the 2024 College Football season.

Christian Kirby II

Jan 2, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jalon Walker (11) celebrates with Bulldogs defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) after making a defensive stop against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Jan 2, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jalon Walker (11) celebrates with Bulldogs defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) after making a defensive stop against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

See which Georgia Bulldog has been named to ESPN's All-American list for the 2024 College Football season.

The Georgia Bulldogs' 2024 season has sadly concluded, but the individual accolades for players are just now beginning to roll in. One of the latest Bulldog players to receive an honor is linebacker Jalon Walker, who was named to ESPN's All-American list for the 2024 college football season earlier this week.

Walker was an absolute game-wrecker for opposing offenses all season and was an "X-factor" for the Dawgs' defense all season. The Salisbury, North Carolina native led the team in sacks, tackles for loss fumble recoveries, and finished the season inside the Bulldogs' top five for total tackles. His incredible season not only earned him an All-American nod, but also helped him secure the Butkus Award. Making him just the third-ever Bulldog to earn the honor.

Following the conclusion of the 2024 season, Walker unsurprisingly announced that he would be declaring for the NFL draft. His numerous accolades and spectacular junior season have made him a heavy first-round selection favorite.

Other Georgia News:

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily

Published
Christian Kirby II
CHRISTIAN KIRBY II

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

Home/Football