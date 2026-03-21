Georgia Football Earns Legacy Commitment From 2027 Offensive Lineman Ty Johnson

The Georgia Bulldogs have added another prospect to their 2027 college football recruiting class. Here are the details.

The Georgia Bulldogs have been hard at work on the recruiting trail this offseason, and are diligently looking to add more extremely talented prospects. Luckily for the Dawgs, those efforts appear to be paying off as the team has just earned another commitment.

The Bulldogs' latest commitment has come from offensive lineman Ty Johnson. According to 247Sports, Johnson stands at approximately 6-foot-5 and weighs 300 pounds, making him the perfect size to play offensive line in the SEC.

The offensive lineman had received offers from a plethora of SEC schools, and was heavily pursued by programs such as Virginia, West Virginia, and Virginia Tech. However, it was Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs who ultimately won out and nabbed Johnson's commitment.

Johnson's ties to the University of Georgia are extremely strong, as the offensive lineman has openly admitted that he has grown up a Dawg fan. The lineman is also a legacy commit as his father, Travis was once a member of the Bulldogs' roster and played with head coach Kirby Smart and offensive lineman Mike Bobo.

According to reports, Johnson had been silently committed to the Bulldogs for a handful of months now, but recently decided to make his commitment public.

What Ty Johnson Brings to the Georgia Bulldogs

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart gestures from the sidelines against the Mississippi Rebels during the first half during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Offensive line prospects are always a necessity for any college football team in the recruiting world. Given his experience with the program, his overall size, and his athleticism, Ty Johnson is a massive addition to the Bulldogs' roster who could make an immediate impact once he arrives on campus.

Kirby Smart and his staff have always made it a major priority to maintain previous relationships in order to keep all options open. Fortunately for Smart, his extensive experience in the sport of football has once again paid off, and the Dawgs appear to be in excellent shape to sign another impressive recruiting class.

With Johnson joining the Bulldogs, the Dawgs now have seven commits to their recruiting class, which currently ranks inside the top five. As the offseason continues, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs will look to add even more highly talented prospects to the 2027 recruiting class.

Georgia Bulldogs 2027 Commits