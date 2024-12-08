Georgia Football Gets Favorable Path in College Football Playoff
The college football playoff seeding has been revealed and Georgia got a favorable draw.
The official college football playoff seeding has been revealed and the Georgia Bulldogs came in at No. 2. Not only that but their future opponents appear to be pretty favorable compared to the rest of the teams in the mix.
With Georgia being at No. 2, they will play the winner of Notre Dame and Indiana. Not only that, but if Georgia wins their quarterfinal matchup they will either play Boise State or the winner of Penn State or SMU. That's a much better future opponents list compared to a team like Oregon, who is the No. 1 seed, who will play the winner of Tennessee and Ohio State in the quarterfinal round.
While Georgia might have gotten a favorable draw they certainly have some major things to figure out. First and foremost, what the health of starting quarterback Carson Beck is. He had to miss the entire second half of the SEC Championship game against Texas, and his status is up and in the air right now. If Beck is not healthy for the playoffs, that certainly will change some thoughts about the Bulldogs. However, at the same time, Gunner Stockton did just help Georgia win a conference title.
Official College Football Playoff Seeding:
- Oregon
- Georgia
- Boise State
- Arizona State
- Texas
- Penn State
- Notre Dame
- Ohio State
- Tennessee
- Indiana
- SMU
- Clemson
