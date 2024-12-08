Dawgs Daily

Georgia Football Gets Favorable Path in College Football Playoff

The college football playoff seeding has been revealed and Georgia got a favorable draw.

Jonathan Williams

Georgia coach Kirby Smart celebrates with his team after the winning the SEC championship game against Texas in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. Georgia won 22-19.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart celebrates with his team after the winning the SEC championship game against Texas in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. Georgia won 22-19. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The college football playoff seeding has been revealed and Georgia got a favorable draw.

The official college football playoff seeding has been revealed and the Georgia Bulldogs came in at No. 2. Not only that but their future opponents appear to be pretty favorable compared to the rest of the teams in the mix.

With Georgia being at No. 2, they will play the winner of Notre Dame and Indiana. Not only that, but if Georgia wins their quarterfinal matchup they will either play Boise State or the winner of Penn State or SMU. That's a much better future opponents list compared to a team like Oregon, who is the No. 1 seed, who will play the winner of Tennessee and Ohio State in the quarterfinal round.

While Georgia might have gotten a favorable draw they certainly have some major things to figure out. First and foremost, what the health of starting quarterback Carson Beck is. He had to miss the entire second half of the SEC Championship game against Texas, and his status is up and in the air right now. If Beck is not healthy for the playoffs, that certainly will change some thoughts about the Bulldogs. However, at the same time, Gunner Stockton did just help Georgia win a conference title.

Official College Football Playoff Seeding:

  1. Oregon
  2. Georgia
  3. Boise State
  4. Arizona State
  5. Texas
  6. Penn State
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Ohio State
  9. Tennessee
  10. Indiana
  11. SMU
  12. Clemson

Other Georgia News:

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Home/Football