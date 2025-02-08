Dawgs Daily

Georgia Football Head Coach Kirby Smart Stands Alone in This SEC Category

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart is in a category of his own regarding this accomplishment.

Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reacts after defeating the Texas Longhorns in overtime in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Winning in college football is an extremely hard thing to do, and with the ever-changing developments in the sport, it won't be getting easier anytime soon. But despite the massive turbulence in college football, Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart has somehow found a way to consistently succeed.

Smart took over as the Bulldogs' head coach during the 2016 season and immediately brought the Dawgs to new heights. Under his tutelage, Georgia has won three conference titles, numerous New Year's Six Bowls, and a pair of national championships.

Smart's accomplishments have led to him becoming one of the premier coaches in college football and arguably the best coach in the SEC. But his impressive feats within the conference have also allowed him to separate himself into a category of his own.

Currently, Smart is the only active head coach to have won an SEC Championship. The Bulldogs' head coach notched his third title victory this previous season when the Dawgs defeated Texas in an overtime thriller.

Smart and the Bulldogs will look to defend their conference title in 2025 as they face yet another challenging schedule. Georgia is currently scheduled to face five top-25 teams next season and will face extremely challenging opponents such as Alabama, Texas, and Tennessee on the road.

