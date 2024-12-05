Georgia Football in Contact With SEC Transfer Portal Quarterback
The Georgia Bulldogs have reportedly been in contact with an SEC quarterback that is in the transfer portal.
The NCAA transfer portal has not officially opened up yet and will not until next week but some players have already done the service of annoucning their plans to be in the portal. Georgia defensive back Julian Humphrey is one of those names but he's not the only SEC player to do so. In fact, one quarterback in the conference has done the same and Georgia has reportedly already been in contact with him.
Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold has announced his plans to enter the portal and Georgia is expected to be in contact with him, according to ON3's Pete Nakos. Arnold finished the season with 1,421 yards, 12 TDs, a 62.6 completion percentage and three interceptions in 10 games.
This is not unusual for Georgia to get into contact with an SEC player who enters the portal. In fact, it is likely that there are very few SEC players that the Bulldogs don't at least do a quick check-in on when they announce their departure from their school. What does make this information interesting though is that Georgia will be in search of a new quarterback for the 2025 season.
Right now, Georgia has Gunner Stockton, Jaden Rashada and Ryan Puglisi sitting behind starter Carson Beck. The Dawgs also signed Ryan Montgomery and Hezekiah Millender in the 2025 class. Georgia was actively searching for another quarterback last transfer portal class which is what landed them Rashada on the roster. Georgia also began pushing late for a second quarterback in the 2025 class, which ultimately ended up being Millender.
A large part of the reasoning is likely due to Montgomery having to miss his senior high school season due to an ACL injury, but nonetheless, they were searching for more bodies.
Georgia will have a big-time quarterback battle on their hands this offseason assuming Beck does indeed declare for the draft, and it looks like they might be in the market to add another name into the mix.
