Georgia Football Injury Report Per Kirby Smart Ahead of Georgia Tech
Head coach Kirby Smart updated the injury report ahead of the Georgia Tech game.
The Georgia Bulldogs earned another win this past weekend as they took care of business against UMass. Not only that, but Georgia also clinched a spot in the SEC Championship game after Alabama lost to Oklahoma. They will face the winner of the Texas vs Texas A&M game which takes place this week.
Before they focus on that though, Georgia has to go up against their in-state rival Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets gave the Dawgs a bit of a challenge last year, but Georgia gets them in Sanford Stadium for their final home game of the regular season. This year's game will be played on Friday after Thanksgiving as opposed to Saturday when the game is traditionally played.
Head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday to preview Georgia Tech and as always, he provided an update to the injury report. One notable player who suffered an injury against UMass was defensive lineman Christen Miller as he went down with a shoulder injury and did not return during the game. Here is what Smart had to say about his injured players:
Georgia Football Injury Report:
- Christen Miller: "Uhmm, yes, he's banged up. Didn't do much yesterday, and don't know what he's going to be able to do today. It wasn't you're typical Monday.
- Trevor Etienne: “Hopeful to get him back.”
- "Anthony Evans and Dillon Bell were able to go and do something yesterday and practice. We will see if they available, I'm hopeful."
- "Branson Robinson and Roderick Robinson have both looked good in the last few weeks. They have been running and have reached good speeds. We will ramp them up today a bit, we are excited about them getting back to work."
- Roderick Robinson - Turf Toe
- Micah Morris - Lower Body
