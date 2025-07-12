Kaiden Prothro, 5-Star TE in 2026 Recruiting Class, Commits to the Georgia Bulldogs
The Georgia Bulldogs have added yet another highly talented commit to their 2026 recruiting class.
After experiencing one of the hottest months of recruiting ever seen by a college football program, the Georgia Bulldogs are back again with another extremely impressive acquisition to their 2026 recruiting class.
Kaiden Prothro, a 5-star tight end from Bowden, Georgia, has just announced his commitment to Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. According to 247Sports, Prothro stands at 6-foot-6 and presents a matchup nightmare for any opposing defense.
The Texas Longhorns, Florida Gators, and a handful of other major SEC programs were heavily involved in the tight end's commitment. However, it was ultimately the efforts of Kirby Smart and tight end's coach Todd Hartley that won Prothro over.
With Prothro joining the class, Georgia now has an excellent chance to once again ink a top-three signing class and continue the legacy of Kirby Smart as one of college football's most dominant recruiters.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shadarius Toodle, LB
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- James Johnson, DL
- PJ Dean, DL
- Preston Carey, DL
- Brayden Fogle, TE
- Kaiden Prothro, TE
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily