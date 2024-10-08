Georgia Football Injury Report Updated by Head Coach Kirby Smart Prior to Miss State
The Georgia Bulldogs got back into the win column this past weekend as they defeated the Auburn Tigers by a final score of 31-13 at home. It was the definition of taking care of business following a tough loss on the road. Following the conference win, head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Tuesday and he provided an injury update.
Smart's injury report comments on Tuesday:
On Jordan Hall:
"Jordan is trying to get out there and go and I hate it for that kid. He's out there frustrated. He's doing more than he did last week. "
Smart's comments on Monday:
On Christen Miller:
"He's hasn't been able to practice."
On Jared Wilson and Jordan Hall:
"Yea, I hope they will be able to play, we will find out more today."
Smart was asked specifically what Smael Mondon was dealing with and if there was a timetable for the return. Mondon showed up on the injury report Wednesday night prior to the matchup vs Auburnl:
"We hope to get him back soon."
