Georgia Bulldogs Open As Massive Favorites Over Mississippi State
The Georgia Bulldogs have opened as massive favorites ahead of their SEC matchup with the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
The Georgia Bulldogs return to action this Saturday as they play host to the SEC's other Bulldogs, Mississippi State. This will be the 27th meeting in a series that Georgia commands 20-6.
Georgia returned to the win column this week and avoided the chaos of week six of the college football season, while the Bulldogs of Mississippi State are fresh off of a bye week and will be looking to avoid their fifth straight loss of the season.
Unfortunately for the Bulldogs in maroon, oddsmakers seem to have little faith that State can pull off the upset in Athens. According to FanDuel, Georgia is currently a whopping 34.5-point favorite over their Bulldog counterparts.
The two teams will meet in Sanford Stadium this Saturday, October 12th. Kickoff is currently scheduled for 4:15 p.m. and will air on SEC Network.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
