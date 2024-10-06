Kirby Smart 'Disapointed' With Fans in Win Over Auburn
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart stated why he was disappointed in his fan base following the Bulldogs' win over Auburn.
Since winning a national title in the 2021 season, Kirby Smart and his staff have emphasized avoiding one word in particular. Complacency. Having been a part of numerous winning programs, Smart knows better than most that the satisfaction of one's work is the death of progress and that "humility is only a week away."
While the Georgia Bulldogs football team may be avoiding complacency, it appears that Kirby Smart does not feel the Dawgs' fanbase is doing the same. During a post-game presser after Georgia's 31-13 victory over Auburn, Smart noted that he was overall disappointed in the fanbase's atmosphere throughout the game.
"To be honest, I'm a little disappointed." Said Smart, "I'm probably disappointed in our fans for the first time. I thought that there was really a lack of affecting the game, crowd noise-wise, with passion and energy."
Smart acknowledged that the heat may have played a factor in Sanford Stadium's lackluster atmosphere on Saturday. But also pushed back on the narrative, citing that the players were also in the heat and were wearing full pads.
Dawgnation will have a chance to redeem itself next Saturday as the Bulldogs host Mississippi State in Athens. It will be the two teams' first meeting since the 2022 college football season.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
