Georgia Stays Put in Latest AP Poll Rankings
The newest AP poll rankings have been released following week six action of college football.
It was a chaotic weekend of college football that was filled with upsets, close calls and others handling their business. The most notable games of the weekend were Alabama losing to Vanderbilt, Tennessee losing to Arkansas and Missouri getting handled by Texas A&M. As for Georgia, they took care of Auburn at home and got their bounce back win following their first loss of the season.
The results from this past weekend have created a bit of a shake up in the rankings. Teams were shifted around after last week, specifically in the top five and after three top ten teams lost on Saturday, there has been even more shake-up this weekend. The latest edition of the AP Poll has been released and here is what the new top 25 looks like:
AP Poll Rankings After Week Six:
- Texas
- Ohio State
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Georgia
- Miami
- Alabama
- Tennessee
- Ole Miss
- Clemson
- Iowa State
- Notre Dame
- LSU
- BYU
- Texas A&M
- Utah
- Boise State
- Kansas State
- Indiana
- Oklahoma
- Missouri
- Pittsburgh
- Illinois
- Michigan
- SMU
