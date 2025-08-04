Dawgs Daily

Georgia Football Makes Top Five in College Football Preseason Coaches Poll

The Georgia Bulldogs made the top five in the college football preseason coaches poll.

Jonathan Williams

Georgia coach Kirby Smart leads his team onto the field before the start of the NCAA Aflac Kickoff Game in Atlanta, on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart leads his team onto the field before the start of the NCAA Aflac Kickoff Game in Atlanta, on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Georgia Bulldogs made the top five in the college football preseason coaches poll.

The 2025 college football season is right around the corner, which means preseason rankings are going to start rolling in, and one of them has already been released as the preseason coaches' poll has been revealed.

The Georgia Bulldogs come in at No. 4 on the list, behind the likes of Texas, Ohio State and Penn State.

College Football Preseason Coaches Poll:

  1. Texas
  2. Ohio State
  3. Penn State
  4. Georgia
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Clemson
  7. Oregon
  8. Alabama
  9. LSU
  10. Miami
  11. Arizona State
  12. Illinois
  13. South Carolina
  14. Michigan
  15. Ole Miss
  16. SMU
  17. Florida
  18. Tennessee
  19. Indiana
  20. Kansas State
  21. Texas A&M
  22. Iowa State
  23. BYU
  24. Texas Tech
  25. Boise State

While Georgia is coming into this season with one of the nation's most talented rosters, many analysts have taken a step back on their expectations for Georgia. Whether it's the losses at offensive line, Gunner Stockton being the starting quarterback, or the losses on defense, there have been multiple reasons for why the Dawgs aren't seen as a favorite heading into this season.

Even with those questions, it doesn't seem like there is a lack of confidence for the Bulldogs this season, at least from the people involved in the sport.

With that said, Georgia is coming off a season in which they won the SEC and made the college football playoffs. In a season in which they led the nation in drops and didn't look like the typical Georgia at times.

The Bulldogs also get a bit of a break in their schedule this season. They don't open with Clemson like they did last season, and the games against Alabama, Texas and Ole Miss will all be played at home this season, while last year they were all played on the road.

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily

Other Georgia News:

Published |Modified
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Access Georgia/South Carolina/Tennessee Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams.

Home/Football