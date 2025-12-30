Georgia Football Must Replicate This Performance to Defeat Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl

As the Georgia Bulldogs gear up for their Sugar Bowl matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels, the Dawgs will need to replicate this performance to secure a victory.

The Georgia Bulldogs are just days away from their College Football Playoff matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. This contest will be a rematch of a game that took place earlier in the regular season.

Georgia emerged victorious in the first meeting between these two teams, as the Bulldogs’ offense outlasted Ole Miss to secure a 43-35 victory in Athens. The game was the Rebels’ only defeat up to this point.

Now, the two teams are set to face another once again, this time in a College Football Playoff matchup. Given the higher stakes for the matchup, earning another victory will be that more more important for Kirby Smart and his team.

Experiencing similar success in this matchup will be crucial for the Bulldogs, as a loss would end the team’s season. But in order to do so, the Dawgs will need to replicate a performance from the previous matchup.

Georgia‘s Defense Must Replicate This Performance to Win Sugar Bowl

Oct 18, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) runs the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half of the game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy has become a force for the Rebels offense this season, and has alreaedy accounted for over 1,300 rushing yards. His ability to break tackles and run the football has greatly supplemented the Rebels’ offense as a whole.

In the first meeting between these two programs, Georgia’s defense held Lacy to a season low 31 yards. While the Rebels’ offense was able to score at will for the majority of the first half, the Dawgs were able to keep their opponents rushing attack at bay for the most part.

Holding Lacy to a similar result will be imperative for the Bulldogs defense. Luckily for the Dawgs, the unit has been playing its best football of the season, holding its last four opponents to a total of just four touchdowns.

While limiting Ole Miss’ star running back alone will not be enough for the Bulldogs to secure a second victory over the Rebels this season, failing to do so will make winning this year’s Sugar Bowl that much harder.

Georgia will begins its Sugar Bowl clash against Ole Miss on Thursday, January 1st in New Orleans, Louisiana. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET and coverage will be made available on ESPN.