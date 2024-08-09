Georgia Football NFL Rookies Set to Make Professional Debuts Friday During Preseason
A list of former Georgia Bulldogs are set to make their NFL debuts on Friday during the scheduled preseason games.
NFL preseason games are in full swing now as training camp has been going on for a while now. A lot of teams are playing their first preseason game of the year this weekend, and that means rookies are getting their first taste of NFL football games. The Atlanta Falcons vs Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans vs Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles vs Baltimore Ravens are all set to play Friday night. So here are some former Dawgs that could be making their debuts tonight.
CB, Kamari Lassiter, Texans
The Texans have actually already played one preseason game but Lassiter did not participate. He alongwith a long list of players did not play in the Hall of Fame Game and instead were rested to prepare for the remainder of the preseason. Texans coaches have been raving about what they have seen from Lassiter thus far, so fans will want to tune in and see what he can make happen during tonight's game.
RB, Kendall Milton, Eagles
Milton signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent this year as the organization broke their streak of loading up on Dawgs during the draft. It didn't take long for the Eagles to swoop in and pick up Milton though while also giving him a massive bonus despite being undrafted. Milton has been competing against a talented position room, but his combination of size and speed has always made him unique and he will look to showcase that during the preseason this year.
RB, Daijun Edwards, Steelers
Edwards signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent after the 2024 NFL draft this year. That of course means he is fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster and he will have the chance to hopefully earn that during the preseason. The Steelers do have a tendency to fall in love with former Bulldogs as George Pickens, Darnell Washington and Broderick Jones all play for the organization right now, so Edwards maybe can find a home there too.
DL, Zion Logue, Falcons
The Falcons drafted Logue in the sixth round as they claimed they fell in love with his size as a prospect. “Big, massive man,” Terry Fontenot said. “He's huge, big, strong, physical — good developmental traits, and I love the size and the makeup.” That's what the Falcons' GM had to say after drafting Logue this year, so hopefully, he will get a shot to prove himself during the preseason this year and help an organization out that has needed help up front defensively for quite a while.