Kendall Milton Amongst Highest Paid UDFAs from Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly paying a high price for former Georgia running back Kendall Milton.
With the 2024 NFL draft officially over, the next step for organizations is getting contracts squared away and securing roster spots for their new players. That goes for first-round picks down to undrafted free agents that teams have picked up. Former Georgia running back Kendall Milton was one of those undrafted free agents, but he will still be getting his money's worth out of a roster spot.
According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Philadelphia Eagles will be paying Milton a $25,000 bonus, $225,000 of salary guaranteed for $250K in total guarantees. It was the second highest UDFA contract to be reported thus far.
Milton was a tremendous asset for the Bulldogs during his time in Athens, and when he was healthy, he looked like one of the best running backs in the SEC. The Philadelphia Eagles have created a tendency to take chances on former Bulldogs during the NFL draft process, and Milton has become yet another example of that.
He finished his college career with 297 carries, 1,839 rushing yards, 23 touchdowns and averaged 6.2 yards per carry. During his final season, Milton looked like the running back everyone was hoping he would become and finished the year with 121 carries, 790 rushing yards, 14 touchdowns and averaged 6.5 yards per carry.
Here is what NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein had to say about Milton:
"Milton is a classic workhorse runner who landed on a loaded team that rarely asked him to handle a workhorse load. He's big and physical and does his job as a downhill back. He doesn't have a second gear to outrun speedy linebackers and creates his yardage with force over finesse. Milton offers a fall-forward running style that will benefit a team looking for a backup who can win on short-yardage carries. He's done very little receiving out of the backfield, so he will need to prove himself in that area. At worst, Milton should offer good Day 3 value as a professional runner with size, vision and toughness."
