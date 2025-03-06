Georgia Football Offensive Coordinator Mike Bobo Signed Extension Ahead of 2024
Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo signed an extension ahead of the 2024 season.
It seems like every offseason one of Georgia's position coaches or coordinators is trying to get poached by another team. However, offensive coordinator Mike Bobo signed an extension ahead of the 2024 college football season that will keep him in Athens a little while longer.
The Athens Banner-Herald's Marc Weiszer reported on Thursday thatBobo agreed to a one-year contract extension— which puts the veteran coach under contract through the 2026 season. Weiszer reported that Bobo's current salary of $1.403 million will go up to $1.503 million on July 1, 2025 and will increase to $1.603 million on July 1, 2026.
Bobo's extension came after a very successful season for Georgia's offense. In 2023, the team led the nation in third down conversion rate, averaged 40.1 points per game which ranked fifth in the country and they ranked fifth in the country for total offense that season.
The next season didn't go as well for Bobo and his offense. They averaged nearly 10 points less per game and the offense as a whole struggled with a variety of things. Despite that though, Georgia still managed to win the SEC title and make it to the college football playoff.
Bobo has a lot of ties to the University of Georgia and head coach Kirby Smart seems to like the job he is doing in Athens, so it makes sense why Bobo would earn an extension after the 2023 season. Things may not have gone their way in 2024 offensively, but perhaps they can turn things around during the upcoming season.
