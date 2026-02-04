Georgia Football Player Praised for Random Act of Kindness

Georgia football player Xzavier McLeod is being praised for a random act of kindness.

The offseason is in full swing right now for college football and things have slowed down a bit for programs everywhere. Spring practice will be sparking up here in about a month, but for now, players have the opportunity to disconnect a little bit before prep for next season starts to ramp up.

That also means there isn't a whole lot of fresh news coming out on players during this time of the year, but one of Georgia's football players still managed to put his name in the headlines this week thanks to a random act of kindness.

In a Facebook group called "UGA Parents", a post was made highlighting Georgia defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod electing to help another student out of a sticky situation.

"If you are the parent of Xzavier McLeod, UGA player #94, I thank you for the kindness and for helping a fellow UGA student without knowing," Cameron Iorga posted in the group. "My son pulled over on the side of 316 and his black Ram truck sunk in the mud, no one stopped to help except him. Even the police said they can't help. You have raised a wonderful human being, you should be very proud of him. And if anyone knows him, please tell him I thank him from the bottom of my heart and one day hope to repay him! As well, now I have a favorite football player to cheer on!"

Parent of UGA student praises Georgia defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod. | Facebook Group UGA Parents

These are the types of stories fans love to see during the offseason, and they reveal the character of some of the athletes that they so proudly cheer for on Saturdays during the fall.

McLeod started his college career at South Carolina before transferring to Georgia. He just wrapped up his second season with the team and is set to return for a third. This past season, he played a crucial role on Georgia's defensive line and will be a key player upfront in 2026 as well.

In 2025, McLeod finished the season with 17 tackles. In 2024, he finished with 13 tackles and two tackles for loss.

The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to contend their dominance in the SEC this upcoming season. They have won back-to-back conference titles and now they are trying to add some success in the expanded playoff alongside of that.

