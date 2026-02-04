Why the Georgia Bulldogs' 2026 Football Schedule Should Be Easier Than Last Year's

Why the Georgia Bulldogs 2026 college football schedule should be easier than last year's for Kirby Smart and his team.

The Georgia Bulldogs are still months away from returning to action in 2026 as the team's offseason workouts ramp up in preparation for next season. As the Dawgs diligently work to improve the roster, many experts have begun to look ahead at Georgia's schedule for the upcoming season.

The Bulldogs' regular-season schedule will include a total of nine SEC teams, up from the usual eight. However, while another conference opponent could pose challenges, there are a handful of reasons to believe that Georgia's 2026 schedule will be easier than the last. Below are a few reasons as to why this may be the case.

1. Opponents Will Have New Faces All Around

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) runs out of the pocket against the BYU Cougars during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Georgia Bulldogs are set to face 10 Power 4 opponents during the 2026 college football regular season. Of those 10 opponents, at least eight of them will have a brand new head coach, quarterback, or playcaller (some with all three). While this doesn't guarantee the Dawgs will defeat all of their opponents, it does provide a massive advantage.

2. There Will (Probably) Be Less Ranked Teams

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Elijah Griffin (90) blocks a field goal during the second half of a NCAA college football game against Alabama in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, September 27, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Georgia faced a total of five ranked teams throughout its 2025 regular season, with two of them being inside the top-10. While playing in the SEC is never easy and rankings won't be available for a handful of months, the number of ranked opponents the Dawgs face in 2026 will likely be slightly less than the previous year.

3. Georgia Will Be Even More Experienced

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander (11) attempts to make a catch defended by Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (1) in the first quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The Bulldogs found themselves in a handful of sticky situations last season, manytimes, because of the youth that was on their roster. While the Dawgs will be starting some fresh faces this season, there will also be plenty of players who will practically be seasoned veterans by their first start of the 2026 season.

4. Gunner Stockton Will Be a Seasoned Veteran

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) passes the ball during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. Ole Miss defeated Georgia 39-34. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Playing into the experience category, Gunner Stockton is sure to take another step forward in 2026. While anointing a quarterback entering just his second season as a starter as a "seasoned vet" may seem a little far-fetched, Gunner Stockton will be one of the more experienced passers in the conference this year, and has already proved that he can deliver in the clutch.

The Bulldogs will beign their 2026 college football season on Saturday, September 5th, when they host Tennessee State for their season opener. A kickoff time and TV network for this matchup will be announced at a later date.