Georgia Football Players Granted 'Special Eligibility' for the 2025 NFL Draft
A few Georgia football players have been granted 'special eligibility' for the 2025 NFL draft.
The NFL combine is approaching rapidly as it will take place at the end of the month which also means the NFL draft is nearing its start date. The Georgia Bulldogs once again have a litany of players preparing to make the transition to the professional football league and according to NFL.com, some of them are doing it on special circumstances.
NFL.com released a list of players that entered this year's draft off of 'special eligibility'. These are players who met the league's requirement for entering the draft after just three years in college. These players applied for special eligibility ahead of the Jan. 15 deadline. These players met the league's three-year eligibility rule and have renounced their college football eligibility by submitting written notification to the league office
For Georgia, running back Trevor Etienne, offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild, safety Malaki Starks, linebacker Jalon Walker, offensive lineman Jared Wilson and defensive lineman Mykel Williams all applied and met the requirements to enter the league after three years. The article also noted that defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins fulfilled his degree requirements
All of the players mentioned above were meaningful and big-time contributors for Georgia this season. In fact, all of the players were starters for Georgia this past season. So Georgia is losing some important names on both sides of the ball but when you recruit at the rate that Georgia has under head coach Kirby Smart, it certainly makes the transition easier.
