Georgia Football Players To Watch Vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

ATHENS - Through the first two games of the Georgia Bulldog season we've seen several starters and plenty of backups make plays when their number was called. Now, there are several who could have a really strong performance against the Arkansas Razorbacks this weekend.

Gabe Harris - EDGE

Everyone knows how important Gabe Harris is to the Bulldog defense. The veteran outside linebacker was missed tremendously during their loss to the Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl last year and is finally back to full health. With Georgia likely playing more starters against an SEC opponent on the road, look for Harris to play more snaps and be in a position to make big plays against a struggling offense. He should be able to be successful stopping the run like he usually does, but with the Razorbacks giving up four sacks last weekend, look for Harris to get opportunities to attack quarterback KJ Jackson.

Lawson Luckie - TE

Georgia's veteran tight end could see an increaed role in the passing game this weekend as the Bulldogs hit the road to open conference play. We've seen four Bulldog tight ends find the end-zone to start the 2026 season, but Luckie isn't one of them. Look for the senior tight end to see more targets come his way with the possibility of getting some red-zone opportunities. We've seen the staff make him a focal point in the offense in the past, so don't be surprised if it happens against Arkansas on Saturday afternoon.

Chauncey Bowens - RB

Georgia's third-year running back shined as a pass-catcher last week against Western Kentucky and could be used in a similar way against Arkansas this weekend. The Hogs gave up five catches and a touchdown to Utah running back Wayshawn Parker in the passing game last weekend and Bowens could have similar success. The tackle-breaking back showed good burst against the Hilltoppers last weekend and has the ability to be a weapon out of the backfield in the passing attack. If Stockton can get him involved, look for Bowens to have another strong outing.

Demello Jones - CB

The Utah secondary broke up nine total passes against the Arkansas passers last week. Three of them came from cornerback Elijah Reed. The Hogs had a really hard time completing passes and had zero rhythm in the passing game. Things won't get any easier against a Bulldog defensive backfield loaded with talent. With Ellis Robinson doing his part on one side, look for Jones to have plenty of opportunities to break up passes and maybe come up with his second INT of the season. He continues to grow as a cornerback and could be in store for a really strong day on Saturday for the Bulldog secondary.