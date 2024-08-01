Georgia Football Practice Notes - Bulldogs Back At It
The Georgia Bulldog's 2024 Football Season is officially underway as practice started Thursday, August 1st in Athens. The Bulldogs were just in helmets, but the media was able to view practice for 15 minutes as the Dawgs prepare for their season opener against the Clemson Tigers.
Georgia Football Practice Intel
Offensive Notes
- Quarterback: Thursday provided the first look at Transfer QB Jaden Rashada who joined the Bulldogs roster after a year at Arizona State. Rotation at QB went: Carson Beck, Gunner Stockton, Ryan Puglisi, then Rashada.
- Running Back: Branson Robinson being a full participant entering fall camp was perhaps the best news for Dawgs fans, he looks as big and explosive as ever. Freshman Nate Frazier looks physically ready to play in the SEC as just a freshman, he fits in along with the upperclassman in terms of appearance.
- Wide Receiver: The biggest question now entering camp is obviously about the dismissal of Rara Thomas shuffling the wide receiver room. Per the rotation during practice viewing, Dillon Bell assumed the role of (X) with Colbie Young backing him up. Arian Smith, Dominic Lovett and Oscar Delp joined Bell in the first unit. Anthony Evans (Slot) and London Humphreys (Z) were the second unit along with Lawson Luckie at tight end.
- Tight End: Benjamin Yurosek's first practice with the Bulldogs brings curiosity to the position this fall, he is still very clearly working his way into the system. During routes on air, he was held on the sideline while the returning players on the roster took reps.
- Offensive Line: Rotation Appears Unchanged since the spring: (From left to right) Earnest Greene, Dylan Fairchild, Jared Wilson, Tate Ratledge, and Xavier Truss, with Micah Morris as the swing player. Monroe Freeling is expected to receive playing time based on the rotations we viewed as well.
Defensive Notes
- D-Line: Warren Brinson (Achilles) and Jordan Hall (stress fracture) will be limited this spring.
- EDGE: Mykel Williams was seen working with Coach Uzo Diribe, but will take reps at defensive end per sources this offseason. The rest of the unit has shown tremendous signs of growth, Damon Wilson has put on noticeable weight.
- Linebacker: Smael Mondon is still a limited participant to start fall camp. Raylen Wilson has put on a good bit of weight as well.
- Corner: It's the biggest position battle on the defensive side of the ball, and to start camp it looks like Julian Humphrey might get the first crack at things based on practice viewing periods.
- DB: Starks and Dan Jackson are the starting safeties, but it's apparent through just one viewing period KJ Bolden will get playing time on this roster this fall.
The Bulldogs are currently 13.5-point favorites in the season opener vs Clemson, according to FanDuel.
Georgia Bulldogs Fall Camp Injury Update
- RB, Branson Robinson - Will start practice without limitation but there will be a monitor on him.
- DL, Jordan Hall - Has a tibia stress fracture that we ended up doing surgery on, he will be back hopefully first game.
- DB, Chris Peal - Had Labrum surgery this offseason.
- LB, Smael Mondon - Is able to do some stuff, not everything. He's almost back.
- DL, Warren Brinson - Achiles tendon, he will be in and out. We injected it and he should be back shortly
