Georgia Football Ranked No. 1 by ESPN's FPI
ESPN's Football Power Index was released on Monday and the system has the Georgia Bulldogs ranked as the team with the best odds to win the national title.
We're less than 100 days from the kickoff of college football season and the preseason rankings are starting to early this summer. Just a few days into the month of June, ESPN - the new home of SEC football - has released its 2024 Football Power Index ratings and projections for the upcoming season.
Georgia, the team that has won two out of the last three national titles, comes in at No. 1, beating out Oregon, Texas, Ohio State and Alabama who round out the top 5. The rankings also give Georgia a 78.7% chance to make the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff and 20.7% odds to to win the whole thing.
In the rankings, which include points for offense, defense, and special teams, the Bulldogs don't have the top unit in any of the three categories, but their cumulative score of 26.8 is the highest of any team by over two points.
Many Georgia fans are looking forward to the incredible schedule the Dawgs will have to navigate. According to ESPN's FPI, Georgia will play in the two highest-rated games of the season; at Texas (97.7 rating) and at Alabama (97.1 rating).
