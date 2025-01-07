Georgia Football RB, Trevor Etienne Makes Decision on 2025 Season
The Georgia Bulldogs got good news at the running back position on Tuesday as RB, Trevor Etienne announced he would be returning to Athens in 2025.
Running back, Trevor Etienne enterred the Georgia Football program after starting his career with the Florida Gators. After transferring to Georgia and spending his junior season with the Bulldogs, Etienne has announced that he will be returning to Athens for his fourth and final college football season.
Georgia's running back room remains completely intact from 2024 to 2025 apart from injuries that Roderick Robinson and Branson Robinson are recovering from.
Georgia Football Roster Tracker
Georgia Portal Entries
- Julian Humphrey, DB
- Michael Jackson III, WR
- Troy Bowles, LB
- Jamaal Jarrett, DL
- Justyn Rhett, DB
- Sam M'Pemba, Edge
- RaRa Thomas, WR
- Jake Pope, Safety
- Anthony Evans, WR
- Damon Wilson, LB
Georgia Draft Declerations
- OL, Tate Ratledge
- QB, Carson Beck
- WR, Arian Smith
- DL, Nazir Stackhouse
- DL, Warren Brinson
- LB, Jalon Walker
- EDGE, Mykel Williams
- S, Malaki Starks
- LB, Smael Mondon
- OL, Dylan Fairchild
Georgia Returns / Portal Additions
- WR, Zechariah Branch
- S, Zion Branch
- DT, Christen Miller
The Georgia Bulldogs have yet another tough slate in 2025, with their 2024 SEC schedule that was the toughest in CFB just flipping home and away venues. Ole Miss, Alabama, Texas, Florida, and Tennessee all on the SEC slate in 2025.
