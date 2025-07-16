Georgia Football Recruiting and Operation Staff Salaries Revealed
Georgia football recruiting and operation staff salaries have been revealed.
The Georgia Bulldogs are inching closer and closer to their 2025 college football season kicking off this year against Marshall in week one. The Dawgs are the defending conference champions heading this season and they will look to claim their fourth conference title under Kirby Smart.
Throughout the offseason, Georgia has gone on their typical roll on the recruiting trail. They have racked up 28 total commits in the 2026 class and are looking to add more to the list.
Georgia has become a recruiting powerhouse under Coach Smart. Obviously, that success isn't just tied to one person, as Georgia's staff as a whole has helped create this success. Zach Barnett of FootballScoop recently wrote an article revealing the salaries of the members of Georgia's recruiting and operations staff.
Operations
Mark Robinson, assistant AD/chief of staff: $375,000
Mike Cavan, director of football administration: $214,000
Bryant Gantt, director of player support and operations: $210,000
Anna DeFabio, director of football operations: $110,000
Hunter Parker, coordinator of football administration: $100,000
Jay Chapman, director of football management: $95,225
Hailey Hughes, football operations coordinator: $52,000
Drake Jennings, football operations assistant: $25,000
Greer Moseley, football operations assistant; $23,000
Personnel
David Cooper, director of recruiting relations: $200,000
Will Myers, director of player personnel/pro liaison: $200,000
|Christina Harris, director of recruiting administration: $145,000
James Ellis, director of scouting: $125,000
Angela Kirkpatrick, associate director of recruiting operations: $80,000
Logen Reed, associate director of recruiting operations: $80,000
Kadeem Wise, associate director of recruiting operations: $75,000
Kyle Simpson, assistant director of player personnel: $44,000
Tess Harrison, recruiting analyst: $29,000
The Bulldogs are on pace to secure yet another top three class in the country this cycle on top of the success they will have on the field this season.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily