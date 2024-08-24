Georgia Football Reveals Full Uniforms For Week One Matchup
With the Bulldogs' first game just one week away, the Georgia Bulldogs have revealed what uniforms the team will be wearing.
The Georgia Bulldogs are just seven short days away from their first matchup of the 2024 college football season as they take on the Clemson Tigers in Atlanta, Georgia. This will be the two teams' first meeting since the Dawgs' 10-3 victory over Clemson in the 2021 season opener.
Though the game will be played at a neutral site venue, the matchup of this contest has provided the Dawgs with a pseudo-home environment. The team's uniforms will reflect this, as the Georgia Football equipment staff released the team's full uniform combination on social media.
The Dawgs will be in their classic red tops with their "silver britches" for their week one matchup, a combination that they have not lost in since the 2020 season.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
