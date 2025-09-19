Georgia Football Rivalry Game Could Make History This Season
One of Georgia's rivalry games could make history this season.
The Georgia Bulldogs are 3-0 for the 10th consecutive season under head coach Kirby Smart and their undefeated record will remain intact this weekend as they are on a bye week. The Bulldogs have a long way to go in the regular season, but there is potential for the Bulldogs to make history in one of their rivalry games this year.
Georgia and Georgia Tech are set to play at the end of the regular season, as per usual, this year. There is an opportunity for this game to be the first time both teams are undefeated going into the matchup since 1982.
Yes, it is very early in the season to be claiming or predicting something like this, but it's also not out of the question. Georgia does have some big games coming up against Alabama, Texas and Ole Miss, but after what the Bulldogs put on the field against Tennessee, those also can be deemed as winnable games for Georgia.
As for Georgia Tech, they play Temple, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Duke, Syracuse, NC State, Boston College and Pittsburgh. They just knocked of Clemson in week three.
Again, there is still a long way to go before this actually becomes a legitimate conversation, but it's certainly worth storing in the back of the mind. If both teams can hold up their end of the bargain from now until the end of November, this might be the biggest matchup in the rivalry's history.
