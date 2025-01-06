Georgia Football Roster Tracker - Where Do Things Sit For the 2025 Season
As the 2025 Offseason is fully underway, we keep an updated running blog of the roster moves for the Bulldogs. From Draft Decleration, Portal Entries, to new additions. Here's everything you need to know.
The Georgia Bulldogs are entrenched in the offseason newscycle. The offseason is the time for yet another round of potential portal entries, portal additions, draft declerations, and even potential coaching changes or movements.
Here with Georgia Bulldogs on SI, we will keep a running blog of all the updates you need to know and pay attention to. This article will be updated throughout the offseason.
Georgia Football Roster Tracker
Georgia Portal Entries
- Julian Humphrey, DB
- Michael Jackson III, WR
- Troy Bowles, LB
- Jamaal Jarrett, DL
- Justyn Rhett, DB
- Sam M'Pemba, Edge
- RaRa Thomas, WR
- Jake Pope, Safety
- Anthony Evans, WR
Georgia Draft Declerations
- OL, Tate Ratledge
- QB, Carson Beck
- WR, Arian Smith
- DL, Nazir Stackhouse
- DL, Warren Brinson
Georgia Returns / Portal Additions
- WR, Zechariah Branch
- S, Zion Branch
- DT, Christen Miller
The Georgia Bulldogs have yet another tough slate in 2025, with their 2024 SEC schedule that was the toughest in CFB just flipping home and away venues. Ole Miss, Alabama, Texas, Florida, and Tennessee all on the SEC slate in 2025.
Other Georgia News:
- Could Georgia Be Punished for Playing in the SEC Championship?
- Georgia Football Looks To Finish 2025 Signing Class as Signing Day Approaches
- Georgia's Kirby Smart Speaks Out Against College Football Playoff Rankings
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily