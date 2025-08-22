Georgia Football's Future Schedule Will Be a Historically Difficult One
The Georgia Bulldogs will have a historically difficult schedule in 2030.
On Thursday, it was announced that the SEC will be moving to nine conference games starting in 2026 with each team having three permanent annual opponents and the other six on a rotating schedule. It was also mentioned that each conference member will be required to play at least one non-conference power four program.
Due to these rule changes, the Georgia Bulldogs are set to have a historically difficult schedule in 2030, assuming the opponents on the schedule remain in tact.
Right now, Georgia is scheduled to play Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia Tech and North Carolina A&T in 2030. All of those games are coincidentally set to be played in Athens that season as well, but considering a nine-game conference schedule will be added to that, it's something Georgia fans will have never seen before.
However, basic math would tell you that those four opponents and a nine-game conference schedule are not compatible. One of those games will have to be cut from the schedule and as for which one that could be, there is really no way of telling. Clemson could even be considered a conference opponent for Georgia by the time 2030 rolls around, with as much change as college football has seen over the last five years.
Georgia is set to have a historic home game schedule this season with Texas, Alabama and Ole Miss all coming to town, but if 2030 remains unchanged, that season will likely take the cake as the greatest home game schedule in Georgia football history.
