Georgia Football's Kamari Lassiter Gives Back to UGAAA
Former Georgia football player Kamari Lassiter elected to give back to his alma mater in the form of a donation to UGAAA.
Georgia football can be considered the most successful program in all of college football since the start of the 2020s. Two national titles, NFL draft records broken, two conference titles and three trips to the college football playoffs. The program has also seen some of its best players in program history come through during that time frame, and one of them has elected to give back to the university.
Former defensive back Kamari Lassiter was part of both national titles during his time in Athens and last year was a second-round pick to the Houston Texans. He had a stellar rookie season with the organization and helped lead them to the second round of the playoffs this past season.
On Tuesday, it was announced that Lassiter had made a $4,000 donation to the UGAAA, signifying his No. 4 Texans jersey. His donation is earmarked to help cover costs associated with tuition, fees, room and board and other necessary items
"This gift is me trying to give back to the University, a place, the people who poured so much into me," said Lassiter. "Throughout my time at Georgia, I learned so much and met so many people who laid their hands on my life and I can never fully repay the University of Georgia and the Athletic Association back for that. This is something small that I can do for the people who come after me because I want to leave the place better than how I found it. I feel like this is a small token for all of the lessons, the memories and for everything I learned while in Athens. This is a place I can always come back to, it's home. Georgia gave me the opportunity to chase my dreams, get an education and make my people proud, and now I am in the NFL. It's my duty to give back."
"We are grateful for Kamari giving back to the program," Georgia's head coach Kirby Smart said. "His mother, Kammie, and his family instilled values and a work ethic in him, and he's developing into a man we can all be proud of. Kamari was a special player for us during the 2021 and 2022 championship runs, and he is proving what sort of competitor he will now be in the NFL."
Lassiter also sent out a tweet that insinuated that this would not be the last of his donations to UGAAA and that he plans on giving more in the future.
