Georgia Football's Schedule for the 2024 Season Just Got Even Harder
The 2024 regular season slate for the Georgia Bulldogs just became even more difficult than it already was
The Georgia Bulldogs for the 2024 season has been released for a few months now, and the Dawgs schedule has been regarded as one of the most difficult in the country. But with the recent updates to certain game times, Georgia’s upcoming season might be even harder.
Recently it was announced that the Bulldogs’ road games against both Alabama and Kentucky will kick off at approximately 7:30 p.m. Night games in college football are infamous for
being extremely difficult environments to win in, as college fans have had
longer to tailgate and are likely to create a more hostile environment for road
teams.
In addition to playing more SEC games on the road at night, the Dawgs’ annual rivalry game with Georgia Tech has been moved to a Friday. While the game will still be played in Athens, the Dawgs will only have 6 days to recover from their game the week before. Making their final game of the regular season that much more difficult.
Given that there are still a handful of high-quality matchups on Georgia’s schedule (such as road games against Texas and Ole Miss) that have yet to have kickoff times announced. Likely,
the Bulldogs’ tall task of finishing the 2024 regular season undefeated will become
harder.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech
