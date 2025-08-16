Georgia Football Scrimmage Notes - What We Are Hearing
What we have heard from Georgia's scrimmage on Saturday during fall camp.
The Georgia Bulldogs had yet another scrimmage on Saturday in the midst of fall camp and Bulldogs on SI has acquired some intel from the day.
It was a big day for the offense. Nate Frazier had a 15-yard gasher on the day and finished off one of the scoring drives by plowing through a linebacker to get into the end zone. Bo Walker also had a solid day, along with the rest of the running backs. Josh McCray is still working his way into the mix after missing the first part of fall camp due to illness. Dwight Phillips had a touchdown on an end-around as well.
Quarterback Ryan Puglisi got a lot of reps today. He hit tight end Jaden Reddell down the sideline for a big play and also connected with wide receiver Tyler Williams for a big play as well. As for the other wide receivers, Noah Thomas made a big play against double coverage by high-pointing the football. Zacahriah Branch also had a big play on the day by making a defender miss and then running another defender over.
Ryan Montgomery was also in the mix today and connected with tight end Elyiss Williams after dunking on a defender. He then threw a touchdown to CJ Wiley after Roderick Robinson had a few physical runs. Another freshman that got some reps today was tight end Ethan Barbour, as he even got some reps with the ones.
Dillon Bell also had a big play on the day as he had a 50 yard run off of a toss.
Both Gunner Stockton and Frazier didn't play a lot on Saturday, but when they were in, they showed out. Sounds like both players are being protected a little bit as the season approaches.
It was a big offensive day for Georgia. However, the defense also had some shining moments. Elo Modozie started the day off by blowing up a play in the backfield. KJ Bolden also played with a lot of physicality. The defense also returned a fumble for a touchdown after a mishap on a reverse. Another big note from the day was that Daylen Everette and Ellis Robinson were on the field first at corner.
Georgia is just a couple of weeks out from the start of the season as they will face off against Marshall on August 30th at 3:30 PM at Sanford Stadium.
