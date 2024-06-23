Georgia Football Secondary Ranked Top 10 in College Football
Georgia football's secondary ranked inside of the top 10 in college football by analyst Greg McElroy.
The Georgia Bulldogs have consistently had one of the top defenses in college football since the arrival of head coach Kirby Smart. For most of those years, it was the Bulldogs' defensive line and linebacker core that headlined the defense, but this season, it might be the secondary who is the star in the show.
That's how one college football analyst feels about the Bulldogs. College football analyst Greg McElroy ranked his top 10 secondaries in the sport for the 2024 season, and the Bulldogs made the cut. He ranked Georgia's group at number six. Here is what he had to say:
“They return only two players off last year’s team,” said McElroy. “The good news is Malaki Starks is one of the best safeties in the sport. That’s a great starting point.”
While McElroy's concern for returning production is warranted, they do return players with a considerable amount of experience. Safety Dan Jackson has been a familiar face in the safety group since the 2021 season. Defensive backs Daniel Harris and Julian Humphrey who were constantly rotated into the game last season. They also brought in five-star Ellis Robinson IV, who was rated as one of the best players in the country and is expected to make an impact in year one. Safety KJ Bolden is another former five-star freshman who is expected to see the field as well.
There may be some questions regarding how some players will perform this season, but the sky is the limit for Georgia's secondary group. Defensive back Daylen Everette has a full season of starting experience under his belt to go alongside Malaki Starks and can be plugged in at multiple spots.
