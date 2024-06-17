Georgia's Joenel Aguero Listed Amongst College Football's Breakout Stars
Georgia football is returning several keynote starters on both sides of the ball but they will also have some new faces. One key player that departed the roster this offseason was Tykee Smith, who was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and started at STARfor the Bulldogs last season. That leaves a spot open on the roster and one young player might fill the void.
Defensive back Joenel Aguero is among the potential names that could take over at STAR this season for the Bulldogs, and CBS believes he could have a breakout year. The sports news outlet listed out their second-year breakout candidates and Aguero made the list.
"Georgia has a lot of secondary depth to replace after NFL and transfer portal departures. Included is a vacancy at the STAR position, which has big holes to fill with a history of standouts like Javon Bullard and Tykee Smith. While there's still an open competition, Aguero worked with the first team at STAR in spring and started there in Georgia's spring game. It will be hard to take the 5-foot-11 Aguero off the field; the former five star's development will be key for Georgia's defense as a whole," CBS wrote.
Aguero was a five-star prospect coming out of high school and was the second-best safety in the class right behind Ohio State's Caleb Downs. There are still questions as to who will play STAR this season for Georgia, but if Aguero earns the job, he will be in a pristine spot to have a breakout season.
