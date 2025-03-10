Georgia Football Spring Checklist - Get Explosive On Special Teams
Today, we take a look at how Georgia can improve their impact made on special teams this upcoming 2025 season.
Special teams are often the overlooked aspect of college football, but for Georgia, they should be a major area of emphasis in 2025. In the past, the Bulldogs’ special teams have had moments of brilliance, and it’s clear that to maintain their position as a national powerhouse, they need to continue building on these plays. Whether it’s blocking field goals or making key returns, special teams have the potential to flip momentum and shift the outcome of critical games.
The Impact of Blocking Field Goals: A Legacy of Pride
In 2021 and 2022, Georgia’s defense took immense pride in blocking field goals. One of the most memorable examples was Jalen Carter, who made a name for himself by not only dominating as a defensive tackle but also showing up on special teams. His ability to block kicks was a crucial weapon for the Bulldogs.
Kickoff Return Troubles in the Sugar Bowl:
Special teams’ impact was also evident in the Sugar Bowl against Notre Dame in 2025. One of the key moments that hurt Georgia’s chances in their comeback attempt was a kickoff return by the Irish. It highlighted a critical flaw: the Bulldogs’ kickoff unit wasn’t in proper alignment, and they didn’t contain their lanes, allowing the returner to find a seam and flip the field.
Potential Spark from New Returners: Dillon Bell and Zachariah Branch
The return game is another area where Georgia has an opportunity to create a spark for their offense. Having a dynamic player in the return game can shift momentum in an instant whether it’s by returning a kick for a touchdown or simply flipping the field. Dillon Bell and Zachariah Branch both have the speed, vision, and elusiveness that could make them potent return threats for Georgia in 2025. In a season where Georgia’s offense may need a little extra help finding consistency, Bell and Branch could provide the spark needed to keep opposing defenses on their heels. Whether one of them returns a punt or kickoff for a touchdown or simply shifts the field position, they could make a significant impact.
The Last Time Georgia Took It to the House: Christopher Smith’s 2022 Kickoff Return
The last time Georgia returned a kick for a touchdown was a memorable one. In 2022, during their matchup against LSU in the SEC Championship, Christopher Smith made history with a 96-yard return for a touchdown after a blocked field goal. That play exemplified the importance of special teams and the ability to take advantage of every opportunity. The Bulldogs will look to replicate such moments in 2025, with an emphasis on making explosive plays in the kicking game.
Summary:
In 2025, Georgia’s special teams unit must take ownership of this tradition of big plays. Whether it’s blocking kicks or making critical returns, the Bulldogs need to continue to build on the success they’ve had in these areas in the past. By focusing on blocking field goals, fixing issues on kickoff coverage, and finding dynamic returners like Dillon Bell and Zachariah Branch, Georgia can take their special teams to the next level. Special teams can no longer be an afterthought; they must become a weapon for the Bulldogs, one that helps propel them to victory in crucial moments.