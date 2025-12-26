Michigan Wolverines Hire Kyle Whittingham - Why it's Good for the Georgia Bulldogs

The Michigan Wolverines are expected to hire former Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham. Here is why it is good news for the Georgia Bulldogs.

The college football head coaching carousel took another turn earlier this week, as reports have begun to surface that the Michigan Wolverines were expected to hire former Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham following the firing of Sherrone Moore.

Moore's firing earlier this month created an urgent head coaching search in Ann Arbor that saw a litany of names being listed as possible candidates. However, it appears the search is now concluded.

Although Michigan is a Big Ten school that does not overlap with many SEC programs, the news of Whittingham's hiring is an excellent sign for the Georgia Bulldogs for a handful of separate reasons. One of which involves their own coaching staff.

Among the many names listed as possible candidates for the head coaching vacancy was Bulldogs defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann, who has served under Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart for nearly a decade.

Kyle Whittingham's Hiring and What it Mean's for Georgia Football

Glenn Schumann, Georgia's co-defensive coordinator | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Schumann has been widely touted by many as one of the nation's best defensive coordinators and has frequently been listed as a strong candidate for multiple head coaching vacancies. However, he has remained in Athens, despite the speculations.

While there is still a chance that Schumann could take another position elsewhere, the hiring of Kyle Whittingham significantly increases the likelihood that the Bulldogs' defensive coordinator will be in Athens for the 2026 season.

The increased likelihood of retaining Glenn Schumann is arguably the biggest news for Georgia. Whittingham's hiring could also have an impact on future Bulldog rosters. Especially within this year's class.

In the wake of Michigan's hiring, Wolverines wide receiver Brady Marchese has officially requested a release of his letter of intent. Marchese was a longtime member of the Bulldogs' 2026 recruiting class, but ultimately decided to sign with Michigan on national signing day.

While this does not guarantee Marchese will be joining Georgia's class, the Bulldogs' previous connections with the recruit are an excellent opportunity for Kirby Smart and his staff to circle around and nab the 4-star wide receiver.

The Bulldogs will be back in action on Thursday, January 1st, as they take on the Ole Miss Rebels in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and will be made available on ESPN.