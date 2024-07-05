Dawgs Daily

Georgia Football To Hold "SEC Network Takeover" in July

Nov 11, 2023; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Andrew Paul (3) celebrates after a touchdown against the Mississippi Rebels in the fourth quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
The Georgia Bulldogs will be holding their annual takeover of the SEC Network this month. Here are the details.

For the tenth summer in a row, the SEC Network will be doing its “network takeover” where each school in the conference has some of their most iconic moments broadcasted throughout the day. 

The Georgia Bulldogs takeover will take place on Thursday, July 11th, featuring some of the school’s biggest athletic moments from the previous year. Of those being the women’s soccer SEC Championship victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks. 

Another game that will be featured is the Bulldog’s domination over the Ole Miss Rebels in Sanford Stadium this past season. The Dawgs crushed the Rebels 52-17 in their final home game of the 2023 season and secured their third straight undefeated season in regular season conference play.

Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule

  • Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
  • Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
  • Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Sept. 21 - BYE
  • Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 26 - BYE
  • Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
  • Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC

